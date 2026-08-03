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    8:00 AM UPDATE (EXIT OPEN) Crash Closes I-99/U.S. 15 Southbound Exit 148 Trout Run in Lewis Township, Lycoming County

    August 03, 2026

    8:00 AM UPDATE: The I-99/U.S. 15 southbound Exit 148 (Route 14/Trout Run) is open in Lewis Township, Lycoming County.

    Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that Exit 148 (Route 14/Trout Run) southbound off I-99/U.S. 15 is closed in Lewis Township, Lycoming County, due to a tractor trailer crash.

    A detour using I-99/U.S 15 southbound to Exit 140 and I-99/U.S. 15 northbound is in place.

    Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts

    Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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