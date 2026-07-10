Bridge Restoration Project Continues on Route 44 in Lycoming County

Montoursville, PA – A bridge restoration project continues on Route 44 over the West Branch Susquehanna River in Nippenose Township and Jersey Shore Borough, Lycoming County.

The week of July 13, the contractor, Spartan Contracting, LLC, will continue sandblasting and painting operations. Drivers can expect single lane restrictions with flagging during daylight hours while this work is being performed.

Traffic Impacts and Restrictions

Temporary traffic signals are installed, and a truck detour is in effect with a single lane condition on the bridge and will remain in place for the duration of the project.

A 13’6” height restriction is in effect on the river bridge and will remain through the duration of the project.

A 10’ width restriction is in effect on the river bridge and will remain through the duration of the project.

Spartan Contracting, LLC., is the prime contractor for this $3.1 million bridge restoration project. Work on the project includes steel repairs and painting. Work on the project is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2026, weather permitting.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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