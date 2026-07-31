Montoursville, PA – Drivers are advised that a bridge and road resurfacing project continues on the bridges carrying Route 220 over Quenshuckney Run in Woodward Township, Lycoming County.

Starting on Monday, August 3, the contractor, J.D. Eckman, Inc., will be placing asphaltic plugs at both ends of the Route 220 bridges in both North and South Bound directions. Drivers can expect single lane conditions.

Drivers should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

J.D. Eckman, Inc. is the prime contractor for this $1.9 million bridge and road resurfacing project. Work includes milling, or removing the exiting top layer of the bridge, applying a waterproofing layer, resurfacing, and line painting. This project is combined with the rehabilitation of the bridge that carries Route 54 over the West Brach Susquehanna River in Montgomery Borough. Work is anticipated to be completed in the fall 2026.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

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MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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