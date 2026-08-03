Montoursville, PA – Drivers in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to downed trees or utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Union

Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Route 3006 (Davis Road) and Millmont Road (Route 3003) in Lewis Township due to flooding.

Route 3003 (Cold Run Road) between Route 45 in Hartleton to Kaiser Run Road in Lewis Township due to flooding. A bridge inspection will need to take place before reopening.

Route 1001 Johnson Mill Road between Wolfland Road and Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) in Buffalo Township due to flooding.

(NEW ) Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) in White Deer Township and Brimmer Avenue in Watsontown, Northumberland County due to flooding.

) Route 1010 (White Deer Pike) between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) in White Deer Township and Brimmer Avenue in Watsontown, Northumberland County due to flooding. (NEW) Route 3003 (Millmont Road) between Route 3004 (Creek Road) and Route 3008 (Stover Road) in Lewis Township due to flooding.

Lycoming

Route 2022 (Pleasant Valley Road) between Route 973 and Northway Road (Route 2029) in Eldred Township due to flooding.

PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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