Montoursville, PA – Drivers in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads in the area (listed by county) are closed or have a lane restriction due to downed trees or utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Union

(NEW) Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Route 3006 (Davis Road) and Millmont Road (Route 3003) in Lewis Township due to flooding.

PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia Counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict3

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Maggie Baker and Kim Smith at ra-pdd03crc@pa.gov

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