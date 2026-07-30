PennDOT, PSP, HSN Highlight Aggressive Driving Enforcement Efforts

Clearfield, PA – Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), the Highway Safety Network (HSN), and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) joined Bellefonte Borough Police and Spring Township Police at Cold Stream Dam Recreation Park in Philipsburg to highlight enforcement efforts intended to curb aggressive driving and increase safety for all road users.

“Aggressive driving is one of the leading causes of serious fatal crashes,” said PSP Trooper Jake Rhymestine. “Through proactive enforcement, troopers are focused on identifying dangerous driving behaviors such as speeding, tailgating, unsafe lane changes, and reckless driving to improve roadway safety. Our goal is to reduce crashes, prevent injuries, and make Pennsylvania roadways safer for all motorists.”

A statewide aggressive driving enforcement wave runs through August 16 as PennDOT statistics show aggressive behavior in drivers increases during the summer months.

“Aggressive driving is the number one factor in crashes in each of the counties within PennDOT District 2,” said Highway Safety Network Community Traffic Safety Coordinator Josh Woods. “These behaviors, like speeding, tailgating, weaving, improper passing, failing to yield, rolling stops, and racing to beat yellow lights, increase when the roads are dry, and the skies are clear. In ideal weather conditions people often become less cautious, and bolder behind the wheel, which can result in tragedy. I encourage everyone to allow ample time to reach their destination and to obey the traffic laws.”

According to PennDOT data, aggressive driving behaviors were a factor in 61 percent of crashes in Centre County in 2025.

For more information on aggressive driving, visit www.pa.gov/dotsafety.

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