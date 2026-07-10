I-80 Preservation Project in Centre, Clinton Counties Starts Tuesday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that an Interstate preservation project impacting Interstate 80 (I-80) between mile markers 164 and 171 in Marion Township, Centre County, and Porter Township, Clinton County, is set to get underway on Tuesday, July 14. This project will improve the ride quality and extend the service life of approximately 12.5 miles of road as well as enhance safety for travelers through the installation of various Intelligent Transportation Systems devices.

Starting Tuesday, drivers on I-80 will encounter rolling, alternating lane closures on I-80 eastbound and westbound while crews survey concrete joints, mark areas for patching, and set up advance traffic control signage. Drivers will see these closures alternate between the left (passing) and right (travel) lane multiple times between Tuesday, July 14 and Friday, July 24. PennDOT projects the contractor will implement a long-term lane closure on I-80 eastbound starting Sunday, July 26, and begin concrete patching, milling and paving.

Work on this contract includes concrete repairs, milling, paving, installation of various ITS devices, guide rail upgrades, line painting, and miscellaneous construction. HRI, Inc., of State College, PA, is the contractor on this $13.4 million project. PennDOT anticipates work for this construction season ending in November and continuing into the 2027 construction season, but it reminds drivers that all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other circumstances. It will issue updates on traffic impacts for this project as needed as work progresses.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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