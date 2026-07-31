Bridge Work Along Paul Mack Boulevard to Start Tuesday

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that work on a bridge deck rehabilitation project impacting three bridges along Route 120 (Paul Mack Boulevard) in the City of Lock Haven, along with 10 other bridges in Centre, Juniata, Mifflin, and Potter counties is set to get underway on Tuesday, August 4. This project will improve the ride quality over the structures, extend their service life, and improve safety increasing skid resistance through the application of high-friction surface treatments.

Starting Tuesday, August 4, the contractor will close the left (passing) lane of Paul Mack Boulevard in the eastbound and westbound directions as work on a trio of bridges, one spanning Norfolk Southern Railroad and the other two spanning Nittany and Bald Eagle Valley Railroad begins. PennDOT anticipates work in the passing lanes to continue through early September before shifting to the right (travel) lane. It will issue an update before this shift in traffic pattern occurs.

The contractor will complete work on these three bridges in 2026 and start work on the remaining structures included in this contract in the 2027 construction season. PennDOT anticipates work for this season wrapping up in early November, but all construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Work to be completed under this contract includes the application of epoxy-based surface treatments and miscellaneous construction. RAM Construction Services of Michigan, Inc. is the contractor on this $697,000 project.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.pa.gov/DOTprojects. Subscribe to PennDOT news and find transportation results in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict2.

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CONTACT: Timothy Nebgen, tnebgen@pa.gov or 814-765-0598, or Steve Harmic, sharmic@pa.gov or 814-496-6189.