Raised Pavement Marker Work Continues in Lawrence County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions continue on various roadways for raised pavement marker lens replacement work in Lawrence County.

Single-lane mobile restrictions will occur in the following locations weekdays through late May:

Route 18 between Beaver County and Halltown Road in North Beaver Township - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 224 (West State Street) between Churchill Road in Mahoning Township and Scotland Lane in the City of New Castle - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 288 (Wampum Avenue) between Oswald Street in Wayne Township and Route 18 in Wampum Borough - 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-376 in both directions between Route 224 in Union Township and Mercer County – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 422/Business 422 between Ohio and Butler County – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews from Green Acres Contracting will conduct the work.

Please use caution if traveling on this roadway. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional X alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #