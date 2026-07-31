Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view plans regarding a bridge replacement project on Route 119 over Pine Run in East Mahoning Township, Indiana County.

The purpose of the virtual plans display is to share preliminary information on the project’s status, schedule, design, and right-of-way acquisition.

The project will replace the existing bridge with a box culvert and will allow for two lanes of traffic. Construction for the project is projected to start between spring of 2028 and spring 2030, pending available funding.

An online presentation of the project will be available which outlines and explains the proposed plans and schedule for these projects. To access the webpage visit https://www.pa.gov/agencies/penndot/projects-near-you/district-10-projects, click on Indiana County, then choose the project name – Route 119 over Pine Run Bridge Replacement. The presentation will be available from August 5 through September 2, 2026.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Kristin Esola, Project Manager, at 724-357-2554.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at https://www.pa.gov/agencies/penndot/regional-offices/district-10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov