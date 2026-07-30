UPDATE: THIS LANE CLOSURE HAS BEEN POSTPONED. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION WILL BE SHARED AT A LATER DATE.

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) are advising drivers of a lane closure on Interstate 80 east as part of the I-80 North Fork Bridges Project in Jefferson County.

The lane closure is scheduled to begin at 4:00 AM on August 3 to accommodate paving operations and is expected to remain in place for approximately seven days. The lane closure will be between Exits 78: Route 36/28 Sigel/Brookville and Exit 81: Route 28 Hazen.

Following the seven-day lane closure, a traffic pattern switch on I-80 east is anticipated to occur on August 10.

All work is weather dependent, and additional weather impacts may result in schedule adjustments. Drivers should use caution in the work zone, follow posted speed limits, and watch for workers and equipment.

The I-80 North Fork Bridges project includes the replacement of the I-80 east and west bridges over State Route 4003 (Jenks Street), as well as the replacement of the State Route 4005 (Richardsville Road) bridges over I-80. The project will also include the extension of the North Fork Park Culvert, which carries I-80 traffic over the tributary to North Fork Redbank Creek. It is anticipated to be completed in summer 2028.

Motorists traveling through the area should expect changes in traffic patterns and are reminded to follow all posted signage and use caution while driving through the work zone.

This project is part of the ongoing PennDOT Major Bridges P3 Program. Bridging Pennsylvania Developers – I (BPD-I) is led jointly by Shikun & Binui Ltd and Macquarie Capital as Lead Project Developers and Equity Members. The Bridging Pennsylvania Constructors (BPC) joint venture (JV) consortium includes the design & construction expertise of S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA) and FCC Construction. S&B USA Construction is the construction arm of Shikun & Binui Ltd and is also the parent company of Fay, S&B USA Construction (Pittsburgh, PA), one of the four BPC Major Bridge subcontractors. Other Major Bridge subcontractors include the H&K Group (Skippack, PA), Kokosing Construction Company (Pittsburgh, PA), Wagman Heavy Civil (York, PA), and Lead Designer, Michael Baker International (Pittsburgh, PA).

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs, chgibbs@pa.gov or 724-357-2829