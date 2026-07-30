Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to patching on Franklin Road (Route 3021) as part of the Franklin Road Corridor Safety Improvement Project in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

Pavement patching will begin August 6 at 9:00 AM and continue through August 8 at 7:00 PM between the intersections of Route 228 and Peters Road. Motorists should expect single-lane alternating traffic with flaggers. Work is weather permitting.

The Franklin Road Corridor Safety Improvement Project includes shoulder widening, installation of edge-line rumble strips, and sight distance improvements along Franklin Road. Contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA will be completing this four-year $19.1 million project estimated to be completed in early November 2027.

Drivers can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras. 511PA is also available through a free smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following local alerts on X.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov