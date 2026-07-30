Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hosting an open house for full-time maintenance and seasonal winter maintenance operations in Butler County.

Join us at our PennDOT Butler County Open House on August 14, 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 351 New Castle Road, Butler, PA 16001. Positions are available for full-time and seasonal Equipment Operators.

For Full-time Equipment Operators, duties during the summer include traffic control, maintenance on state roadways such as patching, drainage repair, seal coat, bridge repair, mowing and shoulder cutting. Duties during the winter include snow removal, traffic control, maintenance on state roadways, and truck unloading. CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required for operators. Salary is $23.46 per hour.

For seasonal Equipment Operators, duties during the winter season include snow removal, traffic control, maintenance on state roadways, and truck unloading. CDL Medical Certification and Drug/Alcohol testing are required for operators. Salary is $23.46 per hour.

Seasonal positions lasting from roughly September through April, but there are frequent opportunities to obtain a permanent full-time position. Positions may require rotating shifts, including evening and overnight hours during peak winter operations. Weekend and holiday work may also be necessary to support public safety.

Those interested in a position with PennDOT are encouraged to attend the open house to learn more about the opportunities currently available. County employees will be on-hand to answer questions and assist those interested with employment applications. Attendees to the event will be able to apply, interview and road test (if eligible). Please bring two forms of ID – one of which needs to be a valid drivers license.

Butler County PennDOT will also be attending the Butler Farm Show from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM August 10 through 15, 2026. County employees will be on-hand to answer questions and assist those interested in applying.

To view current positions and to apply, visit www.employment.pa.gov. Click on Open Jobs under Employment then click on Open to Public. To see PennDOT jobs only, click on Filter, Department and Department of Transportation. The search results can also be filtered by county. Seasonal positions are listed as Multi-County, PA.

Those interested in employment with District 10 can contact the district office at 724-357-3208 or call 724-284-8800 for more information.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov