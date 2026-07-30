Statewide PennDOT Workers Memorial Makes Stop in Crawford County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will host the department’s statewide Traveling Workers Memorial from July 30 to August 3, 2026, at its Crawford County Maintenance Office at 18492 Smock Highway, Meadville, 16335.

The Traveling Workers Memorial features 93 white stands each adorned with a hard hat and safety vest along with a date and the name of a PennDOT employee who died while serving the residents of Pennsylvania.

Ten employees from the northwestern region, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren, are represented in the memorial. Those employees include in the following:

George Peace, Crawford County, January 9, 1972.

Norman Matthews, Warren County, January 13, 1972.

Charles Passauer, Forest County, February 16, 1973.

Paul Anderson, Venango County, October 22, 1981.

Charlie Burin, Erie County, May 21, 1984.

Nyal Orr, Crawford County, May 29, 1984.

Dennis Miller, Mercer County, October 14, 1997.

Earle Chandler, Erie County, August 1, 2006.

Seth Baughman, Venango County, June 18, 2025.

Robert “Rob” Greenlee, Venango County, June 18, 2025.

The Traveling Workers Memorial is maintained by employees at PennDOT’s Bradford County facility and is used at sites throughout the Commonwealth to pay tribute to all the employees who have lost their lives in the line of duty since the department’s founding in 1970.

For more information about PennDOT’s efforts to keep motorists and employees safe in work zones, visit PennDOT’s website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov or Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095 or sadaughert@pa.gov