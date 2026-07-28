Route 318 Under I-80 to be Closed for Demolition Work

There will be nighttime closures on Route 318 in Shenango Township, Mercer County starting early next month.

The closures are expected to be in place from 7:00 PM to 6:00 AM daily between Stefahak Drive to Frampton Road to allow for the removal of the bridge carrying Interstate 80 westbound. Works is expected to start August 3, 2026, and be completed in seven days.

A temporary traffic signal system has been installed to control traffic during times when the closure is not in effect. The signal will remain until replacement work on the bridge is complete.

Work on the bridge is part of the $116 million I-80 Reconstruction Project from mile marker 0 to mile marker 5. Read more about the project online at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

