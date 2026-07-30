Pipe Replacement Planned on Blue Jay Creek Road, Forest County

Employees from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) facility in Forest County will be replacing a pipe under Blue Jay Creek Road (Route 1003) in Howe Township.

The work to replace the 48-inch pipe is expected to be completed August 17, 18 and 19, 2026. The pipe is located between Route 666 and Route 66.

Daytime closures are expected from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM on workdays. A detour will be posted using Route 666, Roue 948, and Route 66.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov