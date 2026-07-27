PennDOT Announces Proposal to Pave Patchel Run Road in Venango County

Work Will Require a Detour

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the plans for paving on more than 6 miles of Patchel Run Road (Route 4003) in Sugarcreek Borough and Jackson Township, Venango County.

The Patchel Run Road Paving Project will include milling the existing pavement and placing new asphalt on the entire stretch of Patchel Run Road from Route 322 in Sugarcreek Borough to Route 427 in Jackson Township. The guide rail will also be upgraded.

Work is expected to take place during the 2027 construction season.

Due to the width of Patchel Run Road, portions of the road will be closed to through traffic during active construction hours to allow contractors to work safely. Flaggers will be used to maintain access to homes during work hours.

The proposed detour during daytime closures, which is expected to be in place as need for approximately one month, will use Route 322, Meadville Pike (Route 4006), and Route 427.

The public may view the plans for the Patchel Run Road Paving Project online through at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict1 under the View District 1 Projects option located at the top of the webpage. The project page includes digital copies of the project handout, proposed plans, and a comment form.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Jon Wilson at jonwilson@pa.gov or 814-678-7094.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents will be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Jon Wilson, PennDOT Project Manager, at jonwilson@pa.gov or 814-678-7094.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Information about infrastructure in District 1, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D1Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry jharry@pa.gov or 814-678-5035