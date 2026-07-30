Paving to Get Underway on Route 58 in Mercer County

Milling and paving on Route 58 from George Junior Road in Pine Township to Campbell Drive in Grove City Borough will begin August 3, 2026.

Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions, and traffic controlled by flaggers during daylight hours. Drivers should anticipate travel delays during active work hours.

The work is part of a project to improve 9.7 miles of Route 58 (Main Street) from the intersection with Route 19 in Mercer Borough to the intersection with Campbell Drive in Grove City.

The contractor is Shields Asphalt Paving Inc of Valencia, PA. The contract cost is $4,463,353.85, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges drivers to slow down when driving in work zones, and to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Travelers can check conditions on major roads by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,200 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov