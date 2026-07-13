The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and its safety partners will host a free children’s bicycle rodeo in connection with the Oil Heritage Festival (OHF) later this month in Oil City.

The event will take place Saturday, July 25, 2026, in the parking lot across from the PennDOT District 1 office and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) facility along Elm Street in downtown Oil City.

Participants will ride through a bicycle safety course designed to enhance their ability to maneuver around turns, maintain proper balance, and use hand signals along with other skills.

The Venango County Sheriff’s Office will conduct helmet and bicycle inspections for all children prior to participation. A limited number of free bicycle helmets will be available.

A random drawing will be held to give away two free bicycles donated by CATA. A free hot dog lunch will be provided by Rep. R. Lee James.

Activities will begin at 11:00 AM and continue until 12:00 PM. All participants should bring a bicycle and helmet, and be accompanied by a parent or guardian who can sign a permission slip for participation.

Pre-registration is available by visiting www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1 and selecting the “Bike Rodeo Registration” link under the Public Resources section. The event is open to children of all ages and skill levels.

The event is also made possible through the support of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, the Highway Safety Network, and the Oil City Main Street Program’s Safe, Clean and Green Committee.

For more information on bicycle safety, visit www.pa.gov/DOTSafety.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTDistrict1.

Find PennDOT news for the northwestern region on X or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Saxon Daugherty, sadaughert@pa.gov or 814-678-7095

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