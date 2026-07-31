Bridge Renamed in Honor of Late PennDOT Employee

A late Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) employee and Crawford County resident was honored today during a ceremony designating a bridge on Route 322 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, as the Earle Chandler Memorial Bridge.

Chandler was a dedicated 20-year PennDOT District 1 employee. At the time of his passing, he was working as a Transportation Construction Inspector – Supervisor (TCIS) on Route 8 in Erie County. He was struck by a construction vehicle in the work zone on August 1, 2006.

He was born in Butler County, graduated from Redbank High School and Penn State Behrend, and resided in Meadville with his wife Elizabeth and their three daughters, Emily, Erin, and Erica.

“Earle was known to have a larger-than-life personality that made an impression on all those who had the pleasure of working with him. In the same way, his passing continues to impact our employees as we continue to cultivate an environment of safety,” said Brian McNulty, District 1 Executive. “As we mark the 20th anniversary of his passing tomorrow, it is a fitting time to officially rename this bridge in his memory, a bridge that he often traveled across during his commute from his home to the District 1 office.”

Governor Josh Shapiro signed Act 17, which is the legislation designating the bridge on Route 322 over Sugar Creek near the village of Wyattville in Chandler’s honor, on June 30, 2025. Pennsylvania State Representative R. Lee James included the bridge in a bill that recognizes other memorial designations throughout the state.

A ceremony was held at the Utica Volunteer Fire Department before a smaller group traveled to the Earle Chandler Memorial Bridge to unveil the new signs. The event was organized by Rep. R. Lee James, and attended by PA Senator Scott Hutchinson, staff of U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, members of the family, representatives of PennDOT, and the Venango County commissioners.

In connection with the event, PennDOT has the Traveling Workers Memorial on display at the Crawford County facility in Vernon Township. The memorial features 93 white stands each adorned with a hard hat and safety vest along with a date and the name of a PennDOT employee who died while serving the residents of Pennsylvania. It will remain on site and open to the public through August 3, 2026.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.pa.gov/DOTdistrict1.

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MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035 or jharry@pa.gov

Saxon Daugherty, 814-678-7095 or sadaughert@pa.gov