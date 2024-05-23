Departments & Offices

DHS' Office of Administration's mission is to create partnerships to deliver quality service to customers through collaboration, consultation and supports. Services provided by the Office of Administration include administrative appeals/hearings, administrative services, equal opportunity in DHS programs, financial operations, fraud and abuse recoveries in medical assistance and third party recoveries, procurement and contract management.
Since its inception in 2007, the Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) has focused on creating opportunities for the commonwealth's youngest children to develop and learn to their fullest potential. This goal is accomplished through a framework of supports and systems that help ensure that children and their families have access to high-quality services. OCDEL is jointly overseen by the Department of Human Services and the Department of Education.
OCDEL Bureaus
- Bureau of Certification Services
- Bureau of Early Intervention Services
- Bureau of Policy and Professional Development
- Bureau of ELRC Operations and Monitoring
Pennsylvania's child welfare system is county-administered and state-supervised. Child welfare and juvenile justice services are organized, managed, and delivered by County Children and Youth agencies and county Juvenile probation offices.
OCYF Bureaus and Areas
- Bureau of Budget and Fiscal Support
- Bureau of Child and Family Services
- Bureau of Juvenile Justice Services
- Bureau of Policy, Programs, and Operations
- Child Welfare Information Solution (CWIS)
The mission of the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) is to support Pennsylvanians with developmental disabilities to achieve greater independence, choice and opportunity in their lives. The office seeks to continuously improve an effective system of accessible services and supports that are flexible, innovative and person-centered.
The Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) voted to approve the Office of Developmental Programs HCBS and Licensing Regulations.
ODP Bureaus and Areas
- Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations
- Bureau of Financial Management and Program Support
- Bureau of Policy and Quality Management
- Bureau of Community Services
The Office of Income Maintenance is responsible for the oversight of the:
- Temporary Assistance for Needy Families cash assistance program, also referred to as TANF,
- Medicaid (aka Medical Assistance)
- Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP,
- Home heating assistance, known as the LIHEAP program,
- employment and training services, and
- child support.
- All these programs are administered locally at the county assistance offices (CAO) found across Pennsylvania.
OIM Bureaus and Areas
- Bureau of Child Support Enforcement
- Bureau of Operations
- Bureau of Policy
- Bureau of Program Evaluation
- Bureau of Program Support
- Bureau of Employment Programs
The majority of people will need assistance with daily activities, such as bathing, dressing and meal preparation, at some point in their lives, whether due to aging, injury, illness or disability. Knowing what types of services are needed, available and how to obtain them is not easy. Whether you need help now or are exploring future options for yourself or a loved one, services and supports available through the Pennsylvania Office of Long-Term Living can assist you.
OLTL Bureaus and Areas
The Office of Medical Assistance Programs (OMAP) administers Pennsylvania's Medicaid program, which is the joint state and federal Medical Assistance program that provides coverage for health care for eligible Pennsylvania residents. Medical Assistance provides coverage for health care services through a fee-for-service program as well as through the managed care program that is administered by contracted Managed Care Organizations. The Office of Medical Assistance Programs is also responsible for enrolling providers, processing provider claims, establishing rates and fees, contracting and monitoring of managed care organizations, and detecting and deterring providers and recipients fraud and abuse.
OMAP Bureaus and Areas
- Bureau of Data Claims Management
- Bureau of Fee-for-Service Programs
- Bureau of Fiscal Management
- Bureau of Managed Care Operations
- Bureau of Policy, Analysis, and Planning
The Pennsylvania eHealth Partnership is responsible, under Act 76 of 2016, for the creation and maintenance of Pennsylvania's secure health information exchange, known as the PA Patient & Provider Network, or P3N.
- Access Monitoring Plan
Every individual served by the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) will have the opportunity for growth, recovery, and inclusion in the community, have access to culturally competent services and supports of their choice and enjoy a quality of life that includes family members and friends. The goal of the Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services is to transform the children's behavioral health system to a system that is family and youth guided, implement services and policies to support recovery and resiliency in the adult behavioral health system, and assure that behavioral health services and supports recognize and accommodate the unique needs of older adults.
OMHSAS Bureaus and Areas
- Bureau of Children's Behavioral Health Services
- Bureau of Community and Hospital Operations
- Bureau of Financial Management and Administration
- Bureau of Policy, Planning, and Program Development
- Bureau of Quality Management and Data Review
- Disaster Human Services and Emergency Operations
Office of Administration
Stephanie Shell
Office of Child Development and Early Learning
Shante' Brown
Office of Children Youth and Families
Laval Miller-Wilson
Office of Developmental Programs
Kristin Ahrens
Office of Income Maintenance
Hoa Pham
Office of Long Term Living
Juliet Marsala
Office of Medical Assistance Programs
Sally Kozak
Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
Jen Smith