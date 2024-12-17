Resources

Medical Assistance eligibility for non-MAGI individuals is also determined using resource and household size in comparison to resource limits.

NOTE: Resource limits do not apply for:

MAGI MA eligibility groups

Pregnant women

Individuals with children (aged 20 and under) under their care and control

Children under the age of 21

For Medicare Buy-In programs and MAWD, resources are still counted even if a pregnant woman or child under age 21 is in the household.