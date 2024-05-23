​Upcoming SWAN Events

Jump down to: Upcoming Birthdays | Upcoming Events
In Pennsylvania, youth can remain in foster care until the age of 21. Many of the matching events listed on this page provide families with opportunities to meet older youth in care who are in need of permanency. Even though many of these youth are on their way to young adulthood, they continue to need permanent connections and a family to support, love and care for them. To learn more about this group of older youth please visit the Waiting Children section and use the Search Kids tool and search by age range 17 to 20.
Monday, December 23
More Than a Glance: An Inquiry Hour with Mazi
Recruitment Workers and Family Matching Workers are invited to join Mazi for an open house style "Inquiry Hour”, where we will showcase and share "More Than a Glance" about the families and children recruited for by our agency! Families, please note that this event is professionals only, but feel free to share with your workers the information about this event and request that they join to represent your family!
- When: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 10:30-11:30 a.m.
- Where: Online platform via Teams. Workers can email Liz Cady at LizCady@maziadoption.org to gain meeting information
Monday, January 27, 2025
The Philadelphia DHS Virtual Matching Monday Event!
This virtual event will allow prospective families to learn more about youth with special needs in Philadelphia County who are seeking their forever families. These youth will range from ages 14-20. If you would like to attend, please register by scanning the QR code in the flyer or by clicking the registration link.
- When: Monday, January 27, 2025
- Time: 6-7:30 p.m.
- Where: Virtual (Zoom)
- Registration: Register for the event
- More information: Contact Lauren Flint at lauren.flint@phila.gov
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN) and Independent Living Services (IL) Matching Reception
Save the date! The Department of Human Services, Office of Children, Youth and Families, Statewide Adoption and Permanency Network (SWAN), and Independent Living Services (IL) will sponsor a Matching Reception on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the 2025 SWAN/IL Winter Statewide Meeting, held at The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center, 215 Innovation Boulevard, State College, PA 16803. The Matching Reception is a great way to introduce prospective and approved adoptive families to county caseworkers and affiliate workers conducting child-specific recruitment. It’s a prime opportunity to showcase children directly to families and the agencies representing them. Registration information for both families and affiliates will be coming soon!
- When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025
- Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Where: The Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center; 215 Innovation Boulevard, State College, PA 16803
- Registration Information: Coming soon!
