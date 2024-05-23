Skip to agency navigation
    Medicaid for Children with Special Needs (PH95)

    Medicaid for Children with Special Needs (PH95) provides full and free Medical Assistance (MA) coverage to children up to age 18 with disabilities whose parents make too much money to qualify for traditional Medicaid categories. The Children with Special Needs category is only authorized if a child is not eligible for any other MA category.

    What benefits are available?

    Benefits include but are not limited to:

    • Emergency and Physician Services 
    • Mental Health Treatment 
    • Prescriptions 
    • Medical Supplies and Equipment 
    • Rehabilitation Services

    Who is eligible?

    To be eligible for PH95, the child must be:

    • Under age 18 and a Pennsylvania resident; 
    • Lawfully present and provide or apply for a Social Security Number; and
    • Disabled according to Social Security Administration (SSA) standards. Disabilities include physical, developmental, mental health, or intellectual.

    Financial Eligibility Factors:

    • The child’s countable income must be at or below 100% of the current year’s Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG)
    • Uses SSA rules for determining countable income. Less than half of the child’s earned income is countable. 
    • Court-ordered child support and any RSDI income the child receives is excluded. 
    • Parental income must be verified but will be excluded in this category. 
    • The child must not qualify for any other Medicaid category. It is the category of last resort.

    More Information

    Learn more about the Children with Special Needs (PH95) Medicaid Category.

    Read More In the Pennsylvania Medicaid Eligibility Handbook

    Apply for Medicaid

    You can apply online, in-person, on the phone, or through the mail.

    Apply Online

    Use our quick, easy, and secure COMPASS website.

    Apply Online

    Apply by Telephone

    Call the Consumer Service Center for Health Care Coverage at 1-866-550-4355 

    1-866-550-4355

    Apply In-Person

    Your local county assistance office (CAO) have professionals that will help you apply.

    Find You County Assistance Office 

    Apply by Mail

    Download, fill out, and print a paper application then send it to your local County Assistance Office.

    Download a form (PDF)

    PH95 Frequently Asked Questions

    Documentation that details the child’s medical condition must be provided in order for Medicaid to be authorized presumptively. Presumptive eligibility allows the child to begin receiving Medicaid until their medical condition is certified as meeting SSA’s disability criteria. Acceptable disability verification to presumptively authorize PH 95 includes but it not limited to:

    • An Individualized Family Service Plan (IFSP) or Individualized Education Program (IEP)
    • An Early Intervention or School Age Evaluation Report
    • A Mental Health facility discharge report

    The child’s medical condition must be verified as meeting SSA’s disability criteria by the Department of Human Services’ Medical Review Team. The CAO will send you a letter requesting additional medical documentation. Documentation that is submitted to the CAO must be current, comprehensive, and verify all the child’s signs, symptoms, findings, duration, and functional impact as it relates to their disability. If you do not have the medical documentation, take the letter to your child’s provider(s) who is treating the condition(s). 

    Documentation is due within 30 days of the mail date of the letter, but if you need additional time, contact your CAO as soon as possible. As long as you are cooperating with the request for the documentation, your child’s MA can remain open.

    The disability certification stands until the child turns age 18 or you report the medical condition has changed or is no longer disabling. The child’s Medicaid benefits are required to be renewed at least every 12 months. The parents and the child must report and verify all income again to ensure the child is in the correct category.