    Office of Income Maintenance (OIM)

    ​Bureau of Operations

    The Bureau of Operations (BOO) is responsible for the overall planning, organization, direction, and control of all public assistance programs and services delivered through the county assistance offices (CAOs), processing centers (PCs), and customer service centers (CSCs) spread across Pennsylvania’s 67 counties and their district offices.

    BOO includes all CAO, PC, and CSC staff as well as Headquarters staff who support the direct service work through training, system and program support, and consumer issues.

    Find Your Local County Assistance Office

    You can submit benefits applications and renewals at your local county assistance office (CAO). Caseworkers are available to help you and answer your questions in person or over the phone.

    Find a Local CAO

    Divisions

    This division in comprised of seven areas that manage 94 CAO physical locations as well as PCs and CSCs. Field Management includes the front-facing offices where the public can connect with staff and the staff that support and oversee frontline workers.

    This team works together to develop, maintain, conduct, revise, and record training materials for new and existing caseworkers, supervisors, and clerical staff training. Staff Development create and deliver trainings when policy, program, and technology changes occur.

    Staff respond to inquiries from applicants, recipients, public and private agency staff, legislative staff, and the general public. The staff work with callers to answer questions and provide assistance with the COMPASS application tool as well as other public assistance benefit questions. Special programs also coordinate OIM field operations for Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) and Multi-Agency Response Centers (MARC).  

    The Project Management team represents CAO field staff during design sessions for new initiatives and advocates for human-focused system designs. The division also serves as a point of contact for CAO staff for various issues, especially systematic or technical concerns. 

    Bureau Information

    Director

    Bob Hixson
    Health and Human Service Building, 4th Floor
    625 Forster Street 
    Harrisburg, PA 17120 

    Statewide Customer Service Center

    Do you have questions about your coverage? Call the Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.

    Call The Helpline