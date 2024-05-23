The Bureau of Operations (BOO) is responsible for the overall planning, organization, direction, and control of all public assistance programs and services delivered through the county assistance offices (CAOs), processing centers (PCs), and customer service centers (CSCs) spread across Pennsylvania’s 67 counties and their district offices.

BOO includes all CAO, PC, and CSC staff as well as Headquarters staff who support the direct service work through training, system and program support, and consumer issues.