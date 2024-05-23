The Bureau of Operations (BOO) is responsible for the overall planning, organization, direction, and control of all public assistance programs and services delivered through the county assistance offices (CAOs), processing centers (PCs), and customer service centers (CSCs) spread across Pennsylvania’s 67 counties and their district offices.
BOO includes all CAO, PC, and CSC staff as well as Headquarters staff who support the direct service work through training, system and program support, and consumer issues.
Find Your Local County Assistance Office
You can submit benefits applications and renewals at your local county assistance office (CAO). Caseworkers are available to help you and answer your questions in person or over the phone.
Divisions
This division in comprised of seven areas that manage 94 CAO physical locations as well as PCs and CSCs. Field Management includes the front-facing offices where the public can connect with staff and the staff that support and oversee frontline workers.
This team works together to develop, maintain, conduct, revise, and record training materials for new and existing caseworkers, supervisors, and clerical staff training. Staff Development create and deliver trainings when policy, program, and technology changes occur.
Staff respond to inquiries from applicants, recipients, public and private agency staff, legislative staff, and the general public. The staff work with callers to answer questions and provide assistance with the COMPASS application tool as well as other public assistance benefit questions. Special programs also coordinate OIM field operations for Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) and Multi-Agency Response Centers (MARC).
The Project Management team represents CAO field staff during design sessions for new initiatives and advocates for human-focused system designs. The division also serves as a point of contact for CAO staff for various issues, especially systematic or technical concerns.
Bureau Information
Director
Bob Hixson
Health and Human Service Building, 4th Floor
625 Forster Street
Harrisburg, PA 17120
Statewide Customer Service Center
Do you have questions about your coverage? Call the Customer Service Center at 877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.