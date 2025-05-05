Studies have shown that older adults who are food insecure have diets that are less nutritious, worse health outcomes, and a higher risk of depression.
In contrast, seniors enrolled in SNAP have better health and need less acute and long-term care.
Do I qualify?
Eligibility for SNAP is based on factors such as household income and available resources. The COMPASS website has a "Do I Qualify?" tool, or visit your county assistance office to learn more.
How to apply
Applying is easier than ever!
Have the following ready:
- Dates of birth for all members of your household
- Social Security numbers for all members of your household
- Household income information
- Household expense information
- Housing costs (such as rent or mortgage)
- Medical expenses
-
1
Apply Online Using COMPASS
You can apply online using the COMPASS website. When you input your information, the system will provide you with a simplified application. If you run into problems, call the COMPASS Helpline at 1-800-692-7462. Hearing-impaired? Call 1-800-451-5886. The helpline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., Monday through Friday.
-
2
Apply In Person
You can download a paper application, complete it, and deliver it in person to your county assistance office. Experts staff can help you through the process.
-
3
Apply by Mail
You can also choose to apply by mail by downloading a paper application, completing it, and sending it to your county assistance office.
Simple SNAP application
Use the Simple SNAP application if everyone in the household is age 60 or older or has a disability, purchases and prepares food together, and does not receive any earnings from work. (A household is a group of people who usually purchase and prepare meals together. People in the household are not required to be related.)
SNAP for Older Adults Brochure
When meeting with older adults and stakeholders, they told us that they would like to have a brochure they could hand out among peers and people they serve. There is a version with an open panel for partners to include their branding. Please feel free to download, print, and distribute. We appreciate your help in informing older Pennsylvanians about SNAP!