    ​Regional Developmental Program Field Offices

    The Bureau of Supports for People with Intellectual Disabilities directs the fiscal and program planning, management and oversight of all intellectual disability program operations including state-operated facilities and community intellectual disability programs.

    Contact Information

    Lauren House, Director
    Bureau of Community Services
    Health and Welfare Bldg, 4th floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17105
    Phone: 717-772-4879

    Angela Fortney, Director
    Division of Program Administration
    Health and Welfare Bldg, 4th floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17105
    Phone: 717-346-1181

    Ron Melusky, Director
    Division of Program Operations
    Health and Welfare Bldg, 4th floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17105
    Phone: 717-783-5661

    Gregory Cherpes, M.D.
    Medical Director
    Piatt Place, 301 Fifth Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    Phone: 412-258-3549

    Regional Offices

    Central Regional Program Manager

    Denise Sloand
    P.O. Box 2675
    Harrisburg, PA 17105
    Phone: 717-772-6507
    Fax Number: 717-772-6483

    Counties/Joinders Represented:
    Adams/York, Bedford/Somerset, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Columbia/Montour/Union/Snyder, Cumberland/Perry, Dauphin, Franklin/Fulton, Huntingdon/Mifflin/Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming/Clinton, Northumberland

    Southeast Regional Program Manager

    Katherine Alston
    801 Market Street, Suite 5071
    Philadelphia, PA 19107
    Phone: 215-560-2245
    Fax Number: 215-560-2242

    Counties/Joinders Represented:
    Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia

    Northeast Regional Program Manager

    Marie Craven
    Scranton State Office Bldg, Room 315
    100 Lackawanna Ave
    Scranton, PA 18503
    Phone: 570-963-4749
    Fax Number: 570-963-3177

    Counties/Joinders Represented:
    Berks, Bradford/Sullivan, Carbon/Monroe/Pike, Lehigh, Luzerne/Wyoming, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna/Lackawanna, Tioga, Wayne

    Western Regional Program Manager

    Michele O'Toole
    Piatt Place, Room 4900
    301 Fifth Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    Phone: 412-565-5144
    Fax Number: 412-565-5479

    Counties/Joinders Represented:
    Allegheny, Armstrong/Indiana, Beaver, Butler, Cameron/Elk, Clarion, Clearfield/Jefferson, Crawford, Erie, Fayette, Forest/Warren, Greene, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Washington, Westmoreland

    State Centers

    Bureau of State Operated Facilities (ODP)

    Kevin Dressler, Director
    Health and Welfare Building
    Harrisburg, PA 17105
    Phone: 717-425-5686

    Ebensburg Center

    Nicole Ferrebee-Phillips, Director
    Cambria County
    4501 Admiral Peary Highway
    P.O. Box 600
    Ebensburg, PA 15931
    Phone: 814-472-0200

    Selinsgrove Center

    Amy Frederick, Acting Director
    Snyder County
    1000 Route 522
    Selinsgrove, PA 17870
    Phone: 570-372-5601

    Closed Facilities

    Hamburg Center

    Heath Kalac, Chief Operating Officer
    Berks County
    Old Route 22
    PO Box 1000
    Hamburg, PA 19526
    Phone: 610-562-6001

    Polk Center

    Venango County
    1 Lakewood Circle North
    P.O. Box 94
    Polk, PA 16342
    Phone: 814-432-0213

    White Haven Center

    Luzerne County
    827 Oley Valley Rd
    White Haven, PA 18661
    Phone: 570-443-4200