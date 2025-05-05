Per federal regulations, certain Supplement Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients may only receive three months of SNAP every three years.
This time limit is referred to as the Able-Bodied Adult without Dependent (ABAWD) work requirement. However, in Pennsylvania this limitation is currently waived and does not apply through May 31, 2025.
What will change?
Starting June 1, 2025, you will be limited to receiving three months of SNAP if you:
- Are an adult under age 55 (i.e., are age 18-54);
- Live in an area subject to the time limit;
- Do not live in the same SNAP household as a child under 18; and
- Do not meet any of the exemptions or work requirements listed below.
Areas Subject to the Time Limit
Starting June 1, 2025, you will be subject to the time limit if you are not exempt or meeting the work requirement and you live in any of the municipalities or counties below:
Municipalities
- Cranberry Township (in Butler County)
- Hampden Township (in Cumberland County)
Counties
- Adams County
- Centre County
- Chester County
- Lancaster County (unless you live in Lancaster City; Lancaster City is waived)
- Lebanon County (unless you live in Lebanon City; Lebanon City is waived)
- Montgomery County (unless you live in Norristown; Norristown is waived)
- York County (unless you live in York City, York Township, or Springettsbury Township; York City, York Township, and Springettsbury Township are waived)
Exemptions
One way you can receive SNAP benefits for more than three months is to let us know if you meet an exemption. You are exempt if you are:
- Living in a SNAP household with a child under 18;
- Unable to work because of a physical or mental health condition, whether or not you qualify for disability benefits;
- Pregnant;
- Needed in the home to care for an ill or disabled person;
- Receiving (or applied for) Unemployment Compensation (UC);
- Unable to work because of domestic violence;
- Participating in a drug or alcohol treatment program;
- Homeless, living in a shelter or halfway house, or staying with family or friends for 90 days or less;
- A veteran of any branch of the U.S. Military, National Guard, or reserves, regardless of type of discharge;
- Someone who aged out of the foster care system and is currently under age 25; or
- Temporarily unemployed and expect to return to work in the next 60 days.
In some cases, we may need you to provide proof of your exemption. Your caseworker will let you know if you must do so.
Work Requirements
Another way you can continue to receive SNAP benefits after three months is to provide us proof you meet a work requirement. You can do this by:
- Working on average at least 20 hours per week;
- Participating in an approved SNAP Employment and Training program for at least 20 hours per week. These programs include, but are not limited to:
- Keystone Education Yields Success (KEYS)
- Employment Advancement Retention Network (EARN)
- SNAP 50/50
- Participating in a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act program or a Trade Adjustment Assistance Act program for at least 20 hours per week; or
- Performing community service with an approved non-profit organization for the number of hours set by your caseworker under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).
In addition, you can receive more than three months of SNAP benefits if you meet a work or training-related exemption:
- Earning before-tax wages of at least $870 per week or $217.50 per week, even if you work less than 20 hours per week; or
- Attending a recognized school, training program, or institution of higher education (other than the programs listed above) more than half-time, even if the institution defines half-time as less than 20 hours per week.