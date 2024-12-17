For General Information and Concerns



1-866-388-1114

HEARING IMPAIRED ONLY:

A customer service team member will answer calls during normal business hours, which are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.

While a customer service team member is assisting one caller, other calls will be routed to voicemail and those calls will be returned as quickly as possible. Please be advised that the TTY Customer Service Number does not have voicemail. However, people who are hearing impaired may utilize PA Relay (711) in order to leave a voicemail if their calls cannot be answered at that time.

Callers after these hours, or on holidays, may leave a confidential message on voicemail. Please clearly state your name, telephone number with area code, and the best time during business hours to reach you. Please also include detailed information regarding your question or concern.

General questions will be answered by the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) customer service team, but questions relating to specific situations will be referred to the appropriate ODP regional office or subject matter expert. The caller will be contacted by the end of the next business day to obtain additional follow-up information.