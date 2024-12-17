​Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

The Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act included funding for states to establish emergency rental assistance programs.

Pennsylvania and its counties received approximately $1.3 billion total from both laws, to administer assistance to renters who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and economic insecurity. This funding program can be used to pay past due or upcoming rent and utilities; and can assist with rehousing costs for eligible applicants who need to find a new home to rent.



ERAP1 was implemented on March 8, 2021 and ended September 30, 2022. ERAP2 is currently taking applications. Pennsylvanians can apply online through COMPASS. Some counties are not using the COMPASS application. If your county is not using COMPASS, you will be automatically directed to your local ERAP agency contact.