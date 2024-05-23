The Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations provides administration and program support for ODP’s two programs for adults with autism, the Adult Autism Waiver (AAW) and the Adult Community Autism Program (ACAP).
This Bureau also provides training, resources and technical assistance related to supporting special populations (i.e, deaf/hard of hearing, children with medical complexities).
Divisions
The division oversees the overall operation and management of the Adult Community Autism Program, ACAP. The division ensures compliance of federal and state regulations through data analysis, audits, file reviews, document review, review of performance measures and participant interviews.
- Contact
- Laura Cipriani, Director
- Email: RA-ACAP@pa.gov
The division directly oversees the Adult Autism Waiver (AAW). BSASP has staff in three regional offices (Central, West, and East) which directly administer the program. The Regional Offices conduct all oversight activities of Providers and Supports Coordination Organizations including Quality Assessment and Improvement (QA&I) and Provider Qualification processes in addition to directly managing the caseloads of the participants by reviewing and approving their Individual Support Plans and providing support and technical assistance to the teams of providers and SCs who support each individual.
- Contact
- Stephanie Maldonado, Director
- Email: RA-odpautismwaiver@pa.gov
Contact the Bureau
Bureau of Supports for Autism and Special Populations
- Director: Lynn Pascoa
- Address: P.O. Box 2675 Harrisburg, PA 17105
- Phone: 866-539-7689
- Email: DPW-AutismOffice@pa.gov
Supports for Special Populations
- Director: Lea Sheffield
- Email: RA-ODPDeafServices@pa.gov