    Councils & Committees

    MLTSS & LTSS Subcommittee Minutes Archive

    LTSS Subcommittee Minutes Archive

    2023 Meeting Materials

    February 14, 2023
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates

    April 11, 2023
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates

    June 13, 2023
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates

    August 8, 2023
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates

    October 10, 2023
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates

    December 12, 2023
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates

    2022 Meeting Materials

    December 13, 2022
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates
    HCBS Settings Final Rule Heightened Scrutiny 

    October 11, 2022
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates

    August 9, 2022
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates
    Public Health Emergency (PHE) Unwinding
    Statewide Transition Plan (HCBS Settings Final Rule)

    June 14, 2022
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates
    2021 HCBS CAHPS Statewide Survey Results

    April 12, 2022
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates
    Presentation

    February 8, 2022 
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates

    2021 Meeting Materials

    February 9, 2021
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates
    LTSS-MAAC Recommendations for Racial and Socials Disparities

    April 13, 2021
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates

    June 8, 2021
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates
    LIFE Program Populations by Race and Ethnicity
    Community HealthChoices Populations by Race and Ethnicity
    FED and Medical Director Review Presentation

    August 10, 2012
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates
    Community HealthChoices (CHC) Waiver Amendment Presentation

    October 19, 2021
    Agenda
    OLTL Updates

    2020 Meeting Materials

    2019 Meeting Materials

    2018 Meeting Materials 

    2017 Meeting Materials 

    2016 Meeting Materials

    MLTSS Subcommittee Minutes Archive

    2024 Meeting Dates

    2023 Meeting Dates

    2022 Meeting Dates and Transcripts

    (Click on a highlighted date to review the transcript)

    2021 Meeting Dates and Transcripts

    (Click on a highlighted date to review the transcript)

    2020 Meeting Dates and Transcripts

    (Click on highlighted date to review the transcript)

    2019 Meeting Dates and Transcripts

    (Click on a highlighted date to review the transcript)

    2018 Meeting Dates and Transcripts

    (Click on a highlighted date to review the transcript)

    2017 Meeting Dates and Transcripts

    (Click on a highlighted date to review the transcript)

    2017 Meeting Location
    Pennsylvania Department of Education
    Honors Suite, 1st Fl
    333 Market Street Tower
    Harrisburg, PA 17126

    2016 Meeting Dates and Transcripts

    (Click on a highlighted date to review the transcript)

    2015 Meeting Dates and Transcripts

    (Click on a highlighted date to review the transcript) 

    Memos

    2022-01
    2021-01 
    2021-03
    2021-04
    2020-01
    2020-02
    2020-03
    2020-04
    2020-06
    2020-07
    2019-02
    2019-03
    2019-04
    2019-05
    2019-06
    2019--07