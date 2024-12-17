The Bureau of Human Services Licensing (BHSL) is responsible for the licensure and regulatory compliance of Personal Care Homes (PCH) and Assisted Living Residences (ALR).
The licensing program is administered by the Department of Human Services (DHS) in the Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and Northwest regions. BHSL is responsible for managing, planning, direction, oversight, design, development, and administration of licensing statutes, regulations and policy, enforcement policy, training, and research, and data systems for more than 1,000 congerate care settings licensed by DHS. The bureau serves approximately 40,000 adults with a wide variety of care needs, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, physical disabilities, and behavioral, and/or cognitive disorders.
The Bureau is also responsible for the licensing administration of licensed facilities for numerous DHS program offices, as well as the administration of the Commonwealth’s Adult Protective Services (APS) program.
Divisions
This division is responsible for regulatory operations through the implementation, monitoring and enforcement of laws and regulations for PCH and ALRs. This division manages, directs, and oversees licensing activities in BHSL’s regional offices and manages information systems used to produce data about trends in the licensing program.
This division is responsible for the human services licensing system administration across program offices. The division is also responsible for the development and management of licensing systems and analyses which includes fiscal, services trends, and factor analyses of compliance data.
This division is responsible for the state oversight and monitoring of the APS program and contractor. The APS contractor investigates allegations of abuse, neglect, exploitation, and/or abandonment of an adult, ages 18-59, living with a mental or physical disability. Upon determination, the APS contractor is responsible for locating and implementing services for substantiated cases where risk remains to the adult.
Contact OLTL
OLTL Participant Helpline
1-800-757-5042
Enrolled OLTL participants can call the helpline with any concerns regarding their services. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m-12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m.
