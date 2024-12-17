The Bureau of Human Services Licensing (BHSL) is responsible for the licensure and regulatory compliance of Personal Care Homes (PCH) and Assisted Living Residences (ALR).

The licensing program is administered by the Department of Human Services (DHS) in the Central, Northeast, Southeast, Southwest and Northwest regions. BHSL is responsible for managing, planning, direction, oversight, design, development, and administration of licensing statutes, regulations and policy, enforcement policy, training, and research, and data systems for more than 1,000 congerate care settings licensed by DHS. The bureau serves approximately 40,000 adults with a wide variety of care needs, including intellectual and developmental disabilities, physical disabilities, and behavioral, and/or cognitive disorders.

The Bureau is also responsible for the licensing administration of licensed facilities for numerous DHS program offices, as well as the administration of the Commonwealth’s Adult Protective Services (APS) program.