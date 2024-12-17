The PA DHS and its registered business partners will share participant data when it is permissible by policy or required by law. For Child Welfare, the PA DHS Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) follows statutory obligations and has the authority to grant access to participant data without consent in scenarios where it may be needed to ensure the safety of children, youth, and families.

There will also be consent-based security, which is an authorization initiated between an individual and an organization through an agreement. This is similar to being asked by your doctor’s office if there is anyone authorized to see your records. You may indicate your partner, another close family member, or another doctor who coordinates your care can see your information. Individuals and/or their Legal Guardians/Authorized Representatives will be able to provide this consent in the Enterprise Case Management (ECM) system for other parties, such as physicians and other providers, Supports/Service Coordination Organizations (SCOs), close family members, and attorneys to view some or all of their case information.