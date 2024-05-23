The Bureau of Program Support is accountable for providing the needed resources to ensure the Office of Income Maintenance (OIM) functions efficiently and effectively.

The bureau ensures that the eligibility system is functioning as designed, develops and administers program budgets, uses performance statistics to identify areas for improvement, and manages issues related to office spaces, equipment, telecommunications, and procurements. Additionally, Program Support encompasses the ServiceNow center that tracks and assists in resolving system issues for OIM both internally and externally.