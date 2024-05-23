The Bureau of Program Support is accountable for providing the needed resources to ensure the Office of Income Maintenance (OIM) functions efficiently and effectively.
The bureau ensures that the eligibility system is functioning as designed, develops and administers program budgets, uses performance statistics to identify areas for improvement, and manages issues related to office spaces, equipment, telecommunications, and procurements. Additionally, Program Support encompasses the ServiceNow center that tracks and assists in resolving system issues for OIM both internally and externally.
Divisions
Provides oversight and input into the development and maintenance of automated systems to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of headquarters and county assistance office operations. In addition, the division tests new initiatives and resolves issues in ServiceNow.
Coordinates budget requests, re-budgets, program revision requests, budget book material, allotment schedules, funding alternatives, and leads audit resolution.
Reviews performance and identifies trends in benefit timeliness and analyses and produces statistical monthly reports needed to support program administration decisions.
Provides administrative support to the other bureaus within OIM such as acquisition planning, space and equipment management, contract and grant monitoring, and Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) System and risk management.
Bureau Information
Director
Joel O'Donnell
Health and Human Service Building, 4th Floor
625 Forster Street
Harrisburg, PA 17120