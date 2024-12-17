Subscribe to Veterans' Registry and Monthly Publication

Skip to main content

    Overview

    With nearly 700,000 veterans across 67 counties in Pennsylvania, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) works to connect with veterans and their families to share information about the programs and services available to them. To help with this, DMVA created the PA Veterans Registry.

    All veterans are encouraged to sign up for the free, electronic Registry. Family members of veterans and people who work with veterans can also register. You do not need to be a veteran to sign up.

    By joining the Registry, you can choose to receive updates like the monthly Together We Serve online publication, breaking news, and other important information. 

    Veterans events and job opportunities

    Take a look at our upcoming Veterans Events and Job Opportunities. You can also submit your own Event or Job. Please submit information at least two weeks before the event date or job closing date, and include as many details as possible. We need this information to share it in our Digest.

