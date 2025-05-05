Program Requirements and Activities



If you receive TANF, you must meet the work requirement. This means that you must work or participate in approved activities like:

Job search



Job skills training



Education (may include vocations school and community college that will directly lead to employment, as well as pursuing your GED and improving your English learner levels, if either is needed to help you become more employable.)



Other job-related activities



Your caseworker will tell you how many hours you must work or participate based on your personal situation.



Can I Be Excused from the Requirement?

Yes, you may be excused from the work requirement if you prove you cannot work or look for work because of circumstances outside of your control. Some reasons include, but are not limited to:

Disability



Caring for a child under 12 months old (limited to 12 months in a parent's lifetime)



Caring for a disabled household member (who must live with you)



Personal or family emergency



Homelessness



Domestic violence



Talk to your caseworker for more information. It is important to keep them updated so they can best serve you. All information you provide will be kept confidential according to the law.