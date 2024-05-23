Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL)

OCDEL Values Statement

The Office of Child Development and Early Learning strives to support children, families, and providers by addressing complex issues, from a place of creativity, innovation, and adaptability. Built on a solid foundation of collaboration, we leverage shared knowledge, insisting all are met with understanding, compassion, and respect. We are committed to a culture of belonging and foster this through honest and authentic communication, as we hold ourselves and each other accountable to the mission of the Office.

OCDEL Values

Collaboration — Shared knowledge, working across systems and departments; working together to achieve a common goal by participating and listening; everyone has a voice; respect everyone’s perspective; intentionally creating space for all

— Shared knowledge, working across systems and departments; working together to achieve a common goal by participating and listening; everyone has a voice; respect everyone’s perspective; intentionally creating space for all Accountability/Reliability — Ownership of actions that are aligned with our purpose

— Ownership of actions that are aligned with our purpose Honesty/Authenticity — Being truthful even when uncomfortable

— Being truthful even when uncomfortable Belonging — Every voice is heard, respected and acknowledged; comfortability; have the opportunity to be vulnerable

— Every voice is heard, respected and acknowledged; comfortability; have the opportunity to be vulnerable Creativity/Vision/Innovation — The ability to see complex issues from a place of adaptability, approaching solutions with the intention of making a meaningful difference

— The ability to see complex issues from a place of adaptability, approaching solutions with the intention of making a meaningful difference Inclusion — The ability to authentically collaborate with others in a respectable way; to know that you will be met with understanding, compassion and that your opinions matter

OCDEL Equity Statement

OCDEL strives to create a space where everyone feels a sense of belonging and respect. We acknowledge that historically, systems have marginalized those within the Pennsylvania early learning community, and it is our duty to represent and give voice to all those we serve. We are committed to noticing and softening judgments as they arise. We embrace feelings of discomfort with the understanding that this work must start from within. These beliefs are aligned with our core values – collaboration, accountability, honesty, belonging, creativity, and inclusion.

Actionable Equity Goals