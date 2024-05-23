The Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) is a dual deputate of the Department of Human Services (DHS) and the Department of Education (PDE).
OCDEL is responsible for implementing the majority of the Commonwealth's state and federally funded early learning initiatives. This includes licensing, capacity-building, and quality improvement for child care; eligibility determination for subsidized child care services; support for families of young children through home visiting; Early Intervention (EI) services Birth through Three and Preschool EI; and the prekindergarten programs Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program and Pennsylvania Pre-K Counts. The work of the office is focused on increasing access to and the continuous quality improvement of services to children, including enhancing the qualifications of the early childhood workforce.
OCDEL Values Statement
The Office of Child Development and Early Learning strives to support children, families, and providers by addressing complex issues, from a place of creativity, innovation, and adaptability. Built on a solid foundation of collaboration, we leverage shared knowledge, insisting all are met with understanding, compassion, and respect. We are committed to a culture of belonging and foster this through honest and authentic communication, as we hold ourselves and each other accountable to the mission of the Office.
OCDEL Values
- Collaboration — Shared knowledge, working across systems and departments; working together to achieve a common goal by participating and listening; everyone has a voice; respect everyone’s perspective; intentionally creating space for all
- Accountability/Reliability — Ownership of actions that are aligned with our purpose
- Honesty/Authenticity — Being truthful even when uncomfortable
- Belonging — Every voice is heard, respected and acknowledged; comfortability; have the opportunity to be vulnerable
- Creativity/Vision/Innovation — The ability to see complex issues from a place of adaptability, approaching solutions with the intention of making a meaningful difference
- Inclusion — The ability to authentically collaborate with others in a respectable way; to know that you will be met with understanding, compassion and that your opinions matter
OCDEL Equity Statement
OCDEL strives to create a space where everyone feels a sense of belonging and respect. We acknowledge that historically, systems have marginalized those within the Pennsylvania early learning community, and it is our duty to represent and give voice to all those we serve. We are committed to noticing and softening judgments as they arise. We embrace feelings of discomfort with the understanding that this work must start from within. These beliefs are aligned with our core values – collaboration, accountability, honesty, belonging, creativity, and inclusion.
Actionable Equity Goals
- The people within the Office and those people supported by the Office, including partners, providers, families and children feel respected and valued.
- The diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging efforts are thread through everything we do, say and believe. This work is continuous and intentional.
- Develop the skills of OCDEL staff as they write/edit equitable policies that directly address systems level inequities.
- Establish equitable practices and policies for internal guidance. Including norms and standard ways of being in meetings and in collaborative settings.
- The vision for DEIB work will be clearly communicated to all people within the Office and intentional steps will be developed to build the capacity for DEIB support with leadership and supervisory personnel.
- The Office will evaluate recruitment practices and work to address inequities where able.
Contact OCDEL
Deputy Secretary
- Shante' Brown
General Contact Information
- Address: 607 South Drive, 4th Floor Rotunda, Harrisburg, PA 17120
- Phone: 717-346-9320
OCDEL News
News & Newsletters
OCDEL’s Bureau of Certification Services issues periodic information about meeting child care regulations through the Certification News.
Announcements
The Pennsylvania Key is an important and trusted parter of OCDEL. Policy and certification announcements are shared at the below link.