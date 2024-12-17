Skip to agency navigation
    Long-Term Care Services

    Long-term care, sometimes referred to as long-term living, is a wide range of assistive services provided to an individual based on their needs. Care may range from assistance around the home to sophisticated medical care provided in a nursing facility. If you are looking for programs and services for older Pennsylvanians beyond long-term care, please visit the Pennsylvania Department of Aging.

    You can apply for or renew your long-term care benefits online by using COMPASS. COMPASS is the name of the website where you can apply for long-term care services and many other programs that can help you make ends meet, including:

    Services My Way (SMW)

    A system of supports to assist participants in using self-directed services. Two types of supports are:

    • Information and Assistance (I&A) — These services assist participants in developing and managing their self-directed support services (e.g. assistance with developing and implementing a service plan and budget, accessing services and workers). They are often referred to as support brokers, consultants, or service coordinators. The Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) refers to them as care managers in the Aging Waiver and service coordinators in the Attendant Care Waiver.
    • Financial Management Services (FMS) — These services are provided to (a) prepare and distribute payroll and address federal, state, and local employment tax, labor, and workers compensation insurance rules and other requirements that apply when the participant functions as the employer of his or her workers; (b) make financial transactions on behalf of the participant; and (c) generate reports for participants and state program agencies.