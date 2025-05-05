Skip to agency navigation
Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    The Child Protective Services Law (CPSL) requires the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to annually report to the governor and General Assembly on child abuse in the commonwealth.

    The report provides information on the efforts to protect and help children who were reported as victims of suspected abuse and neglect. If you are having difficulty finding information about these reports, please contact us.

    View the 2023 Annual Child Protective Services Report

    View the Report

    NOTE: A corrected version of the 2023 Annual Report was published to the site at close of business on 08/28/2024 to correct errors within the county breakout sections of the report.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS), which is in part comprised of the Office of Children, Youth, and Families (OCYF) complies with applicable Federal civil rights laws and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, disability, or sex.