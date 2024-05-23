The Bureau of Community Services (BCS) is responsible to direct the program planning, management and oversight of the community based intellectual disability and autism programs.
These programs consist of the Consolidated Waiver, the Community Living Waiver, and the Person/Family Directed Services waiver (P/FDS). Additionally, BCS participates in the planning and placement of individuals moving from facilities, public and private Intermediate Care Facilities (ICFs). social services agencies.
Divisions
This division is responsible for the oversight and administration of essential functions such as the allocation of waiver capacity, the oversight and monitoring of county programs, provision of technical assistance to stakeholders at all levels, & operationalization of waivers, regulations, DHS & office policy. This is accomplished through four regional offices across the commonwealth.
- Contact
Angela Fortney, Director
Division of Program Administration
Health and Welfare Bldg, 4th floor
Harrisburg, PA 17105
Phone: 717-346-1181
This division is responsible for guiding all licensing, incident management & risk management activities for the office. This division plays a key role in the utilization of data to identify and mitigate risk. This division is also responsible for the issuance and oversight of all enforcement activities and sanctions as well as liaising with the Office of General Counsel.
- Contact
Ron Melusky, Director
Division of Program Operations
Health and Welfare Bldg, 4th floor
Harrisburg, PA 17105
Phone: 717-783-5661
Regional Offices
Denise Sloand
P.O. Box 2675
Harrisburg, PA 17105
Phone: 717-772-6507
Fax Number: 717-772-6483
Counties/Joinders Represented: Adams/York, Bedford/Somerset, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Columbia/Montour/Union/Snyder, Cumberland/Perry, Dauphin, Franklin/Fulton, Huntingdon/Mifflin/Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming/Clinton, Northumberland
Jennifer Fraker
315 Scranton State Office Bldg.
100 Lackawanna Ave
Scranton, PA 18503
Phone: 570-963-4749
Fax Number: 570-963-3177
Counties/Joinders Represented: Berks, Bradford/Sullivan, Carbon/Monroe/Pike, Lehigh, Luzerne/Wyoming, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna/Lackawanna, Tioga, Wayne
Katherine Alston
801 Market Street, Suite 5071
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Phone: 215-560-2245
Fax Number: 215-560-3043
Counties/Joinders Represented: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia
Michele O'Toole
Piatt Place, Suite 490
301 Fifth Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Phone: 412-565-5144
Fax Number: 412-565-5479
Counties/Joinders Represented: Allegheny, Armstrong/Indiana, Beaver, Butler, Cameron/Elk, Clarion, Clearfield/Jefferson, Crawford, Erie, Fayette, Forest/Warren, Greene, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Washington, Westmoreland
Contact the Bureau
- Email: RA-customerservice@pa.gov
- Phone: 1-888-565-9435
Director
Lauren House
Health and Welfare Bldg,
4th floor
Harrisburg, PA 17105
Phone: 717-772-4879
Medical Director
Gregory Cherpes, M.D.
Piatt Place, 301 Fifth Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Phone: 412-258-3549