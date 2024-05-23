Skip to agency navigation
    ​Bureau of Community Services

    The Bureau of Community Services (BCS) is responsible to direct the program planning, management and oversight of the community based intellectual disability and autism programs. 

    These programs consist of the Consolidated Waiver, the Community Living Waiver, and the Person/Family Directed Services waiver (P/FDS).  Additionally, BCS participates in the planning and placement of individuals moving from facilities, public and private Intermediate Care Facilities (ICFs). social services agencies.

    Divisions

    This division is responsible for the oversight and administration of essential functions such as the allocation of waiver capacity, the oversight and monitoring of county programs, provision of technical assistance to stakeholders at all levels, & operationalization of waivers, regulations, DHS & office policy.  This is accomplished through four regional offices across the commonwealth.

    • Contact 
      Angela Fortney, Director 
       Division of Program Administration 
      Health and Welfare Bldg, 4th floor 
      Harrisburg, PA 17105 
      Phone: 717-346-1181

    This division is responsible for guiding all licensing, incident management & risk management activities for the office. This division plays a key role in the utilization of data to identify and mitigate risk. This division is also responsible for the issuance and oversight of all enforcement activities and sanctions as well as liaising with the Office of General Counsel.

    • Contact 
      Ron Melusky, Director 
      Division of Program Operations 
      Health and Welfare Bldg, 4th floor 
      Harrisburg, PA 17105 
      Phone: 717-783-5661

    Regional Offices

    Denise Sloand 
     P.O. Box 2675 
    Harrisburg, PA 17105 
    Phone: 717-772-6507 
    Fax Number: 717-772-6483 

    Counties/Joinders Represented: Adams/York, Bedford/Somerset, Blair, Cambria, Centre, Columbia/Montour/Union/Snyder, Cumberland/Perry, Dauphin, Franklin/Fulton, Huntingdon/Mifflin/Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lycoming/Clinton, Northumberland 

    Jennifer Fraker
     315 Scranton State Office Bldg. 
    100 Lackawanna Ave 
    Scranton, PA 18503 
    Phone: 570-963-4749 
    Fax Number: 570-963-3177 

    Counties/Joinders Represented: Berks, Bradford/Sullivan, Carbon/Monroe/Pike, Lehigh, Luzerne/Wyoming, Northampton, Schuylkill, Susquehanna/Lackawanna, Tioga, Wayne 

    Katherine Alston 
     801 Market Street, Suite 5071 
    Philadelphia, PA 19107 
    Phone: 215-560-2245 
    Fax Number: 215-560-3043 

    Counties/Joinders Represented: Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia 

    Michele O'Toole 
     Piatt Place, Suite 490 
    301 Fifth Avenue 
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222 
    Phone: 412-565-5144 
    Fax Number: 412-565-5479 

    Counties/Joinders Represented: Allegheny, Armstrong/Indiana, Beaver, Butler, Cameron/Elk, Clarion, Clearfield/Jefferson, Crawford, Erie, Fayette, Forest/Warren, Greene, Lawrence, McKean, Mercer, Potter, Venango, Washington, Westmoreland 

    Contact the Bureau

    Director

    Lauren House
    Health and Welfare Bldg,
    4th floor
    Harrisburg, PA 17105
    Phone: 717-772-4879

    Medical Director

    Gregory Cherpes, M.D.
    Piatt Place, 301 Fifth Avenue
    Pittsburgh, PA 15222
    Phone: 412-258-3549