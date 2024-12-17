Search and connect to support. Financial assistance, food pantries, medical care, and other free or reduced-cost help starts here.
PA Navigate is an online tool that connects Pennsylvanians with community-based organizations, county and state agencies, and healthcare providers, for referrals to community resources that help them meet their most basic needs such as food, shelter, transportation, and more.
PA Navigate also allows individuals to refer themselves for services and facilitates greater connection and communication between healthcare providers and organizations that serve shared populations.
Aging Together Interview with WITF
Watch the WITF interview with DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh and learn about how PA Navigate could help you and your family with food, utilities, and much more right in your community.
Other Videos
PA Navigate Demo
Introducing PA Navigate by DHS Secretary Val Arkoosh
How to Join PA Navigate
Non-Profit and Community-Based Organizations
Non-Profits and Community Based Organizations visit: www.PANavigateHelp.org to get started, learn more, and connect with a community engagment manager.
Health Care Organization
Healthcare organization interested in participating in the PA Navigate network, please reach out to your respective Health Information Organization for more information.
Pennsylvanians who need help
Your doctor (PCP) can make a referral or you can self refer by visiting: www.panavigate.org. Contact procedures and next steps are typically provided when you and the provider decide on the referral that is best for you.
PA Navigate is a secure website that helps Pennsylvanians connect with community services they need and keeps referrers in the loop. Help is available for needs such as food security, transportation, housing, and more.
PA Navigate FAQs
A: Pennsylvanians can find help with various needs, including access to things like food, housing, utilities, transportation, and more. PA Navigate helps to connect you with community-based organizations who can help and keeps your care team in the loop.
A: Any information you provide to PA Navigate will be sent from you or your referring care team member to a Community-Based Organization (CBO) at your request. This information will be used by the CBO to provide services to you. The information you provide to PA Navigate for the purposes of receiving services from a CBO lives in the PA Navigate platform and will remain confidential for those with a need to use it. Please click here to learn more about Privacy for PA Navigate: https://company.findhelp.com/privacy/.
A: PA Navigate went live as of January 2024. Individuals can utilize the website to find assistance and refer themselves to programs. In addition, medical facilities have begun using PA Navigate and referring individuals to Community Based Organizations for assistance.
A: How you handle a referral is completely up to you and based on what makes you comfortable. During that referral, you will be able to determine how you wish to be contacted. Also, if there is other information that you will need to provide, your doctor’s office might be able to share that information with you right while the referral is taking place.
A: No. The goal of the PA Navigate project is to make sure that Pennsylvanians get connected to the services and supports that they need. That connection is provided at no cost to you.
A: If you are a healthcare organization that is interested in participating in the PA Navigate network, please reach out to your respective Health Information Organization for more information.
For non-profit and Community Based Organizations, please click here for additional information: https://www.panavigatehelp.org.
A: Contact procedures and next steps are typically provided when you and the provider decide on the referral that is best for you. While each organization endeavors to respond immediately, those timeframes and procedures may vary based on the organization.
A: It will always be your decision to accept the referral(s) that are made. Additionally, if there is a need to make another referral, both your provider and the community-based organization can refer you elsewhere.
A: The method of contact is identified on the Program Card that the individual is reviewing. Contact procedures will be outlined there and an individual can choose the option that is best for them.