Search and connect to support. Financial assistance, food pantries, medical care, and other free or reduced-cost help starts here.

PA Navigate is an online tool that connects Pennsylvanians with community-based organizations, county and state agencies, and healthcare providers, for referrals to community resources that help them meet their most basic needs such as food, shelter, transportation, and more.

PA Navigate also allows individuals to refer themselves for services and facilitates greater connection and communication between healthcare providers and organizations that serve shared populations.