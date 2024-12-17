Mass Care & Emergency Assistance

Whole community coordination in times of disaster makes for a more resilient commonwealth. Community partners and stakeholders are warmly invited to participate on Disaster Operational/Planning Task Forces.
Operational/Planning Task Forces serve as a venue for:
- Sharing timely information and situational awareness about disaster incidents
- Communication of disaster-caused unmet human services needs including breaks in community services
- Linkage of available resources for assisting disaster-impacted Pennsylvanians
- Support and coordination for disaster response and recovery
- Disaster program updates from state and federal agencies
Standing Operational/Planning Disaster Task Forces:
- Feeding Task Force
- Sheltering Task Force
- Disability Integration Task Force
Membership on Operational/Planning Disaster Task Forces is open to:
- Emergency managers
- Business and private sector partners
- Voluntary organizations
- Governmental partners at all levels
- Faith-based organizations
- Disability service agencies
- Social and human services agencies
- Other stakeholders and subject matter experts
Get Involved
Sign up to be added to the email lists for DHS Operational/Planning Taskforces
Task Force Tool Kits
Mass Care Supplies & Staff
As identified in the Commonwealth Emergency Operations Plan (CEOP), supplies and staff can be mobilized for deployment to fulfill official Resource Requests routed through PEMA by county emergency management.
Disaster Human Services Team
Deployable Disaster Human Services Team Members have training in Red Cross Shelter Fundamentals and the Incident Command System and can support mass care and human services related disaster missions. Some staff are specially trained to support disability-related needs in times of disaster. See below for more information on the Functional Assessment Service Team (FAST).
Commodities and Equipment
PADHS mass care commodities are staged and deployable throughout the commonwealth. Supplies include:
- Standard cots, bariatric cots, and accessible/medical cots
- Blankets, comfort kits, and towels
- Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs)
- Bottled water
- Multi-purpose response trailers
- Light tower generators
Disaster Disability Integration
PADHS provides several resources that can support people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs during disasters. These include specially trained staff and Disaster Accessibility Kits.
These resources may assist with:
- Physical, sensory, developmental, cognitive, behavioral health, or intellectual disabilities
- Coordination of Personal Assistance Services
- Durable medical equipment or assistive technology resources and referrals
- Communication needs, including Augmentative and Alternative Communication
- Substance Use Disorder referrals and support
- Accommodations for children, seniors, pregnant people
- Limited English Proficiency, including American Sign Language, and other language interpretation/translation services
- Other disability or access and functional needs
Disaster Accessibility Kits
PADHS maintains several Disaster Accessibility Kits which contain a variety of communication devices and other assistive technology to assist disaster survivors with disabilities or access and functional needs in maintaining their independence, communicating, and accessing disaster related services.
Functional Assessment Service Teams (FAST)
A Functional Assessment Service Team or FAST is a small team of disability experts specially trained to utilize their skills in a disaster setting. FAST deploys to disaster shelters and other disaster areas to assess disaster survivors one on one. FAST helps determine what resources are needed and works with the responders and health services staff on site to get those resources so those impacted by disaster can maintain their health, safety, and independence. FAST is not medical care, but rather helps reduce the burden on medical resources by providing accommodations and other assistance.
Additional FAST Information
Emergency Behavioral Health
Disasters commonly place undue hardship and stress on survivors who may experience a host of emotions and psychological impacts. Emergency Behavioral Health (EBH) partners help survivors cope with these normal reactions to disaster events.
PADHS provides support for EBH needs during a disaster. This includes training opportunities for EBH responders and coordinators. PADHS maintains a trained EBH Team available for deployment to support disaster impacted Pennsylvanians as do many of our county partners.
- The Emergency Behavioral Health (EBH) Network serves as an information exchange for training opportunities and other topics related to disaster behavioral health. Join by completing the PADHS Disaster Task Force sign up form.
- For more information or to connect with your county EBH Coordinator, contact us at RA-PWDISASTERHS@pa.gov.
- Visit the EBH Registry (for active EBH responders and coordinators)
- FY 2023-2024 EBH Training
- Upcoming EBH Training
Resources for Emergency Managers
Here are some planning and operational resources to assist emergency managers who are responsible for mass care.
- Feeding Wrap Around Menu (2022)
- A Guide for Local Jurisdictions Assisting Displaced Individuals in Undeclared/Non-Disaster Events
- Mass Care Playbook for Pennsylvania (2024)
- PEMA Resource Request Addendum
- Replacement SNAP Flyers
Help In Times of Disaster
- Commonwealth Disaster Assistance
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA)
- PEMA is an independent cabinet-level agency in Pennsylvania tasked with the response to, preparedness for, recovery from, and the mitigation or prevention of disasters and other emergencies.
Find information on disaster incidents plus news, preparedness materials and more.
- PEMA is an independent cabinet-level agency in Pennsylvania tasked with the response to, preparedness for, recovery from, and the mitigation or prevention of disasters and other emergencies.
- Federal Disaster Assistance
Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
- FEMA supports citizens and emergency personnel to build, sustain, and improve the nation's capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from, and mitigate disasters of all types. Find out what help is available for individuals and families, governments, and private non-profits in your area.
- FEMA supports citizens and emergency personnel to build, sustain, and improve the nation's capability to prepare for, protect against, respond to, recover from, and mitigate disasters of all types. Find out what help is available for individuals and families, governments, and private non-profits in your area.
- Disaster Survivors with Disabilities Hotline
The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies
- Call or Text: 1-800-626-4959
- Email: hotline@disasterstrategies.org
The Partnership for Inclusive Disaster Strategies (The Partnership) is the only U.S. disability-led organization with a focused mission of equity for people with disabilities and people with access and functional needs throughout all planning, programs, services and procedures before, during and after disasters and emergencies. The Partnership's Disability & Disaster Hotline provides information, referrals, guidance, technical assistance and resources to people with disabilities, their families, allies, organizations assisting disaster impacted individuals with disabilities and others seeking assistance with immediate and urgent disaster-related needs. The Disaster Hotline is always available for intake calls, 24/7/365. Their team will respond will respond to your call as soon as possible, often immediately, and they intend to respond to all callers within 24 hours.
- Mental Health Disaster Services
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)
- Call or Text: 1-800-985-5990
- Español: Llama o envía un mensaje de texto 1-800-985-5990 presiona "2"; For deaf and hard of hearing ASL Callers: To connect directly to an agent in American Sign Language, click the "ASL Now" button below or call 1-800-985-5990 from your videophone. ASL Support is available 24/7
SAMHSA is the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation. SAMHSA's mission is to reduce the impact of substance abuse and mental illness on America's communities. SAMHSA's Disaster Distress Helpline provides 24/7/365 crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters.