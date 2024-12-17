Mass Care & Emergency Assistance

Whole community coordination in times of disaster makes for a more resilient commonwealth. Community partners and stakeholders are warmly invited to participate on Disaster Operational/Planning Task Forces.



Operational/Planning Task Forces serve as a venue for:

Sharing timely information and situational awareness about disaster incidents

Communication of disaster-caused unmet human services needs including breaks in community services



Linkage of available resources for assisting disaster-impacted Pennsylvanians

Support and coordination for disaster response and recovery

Disaster program updates from state and federal agencies

Standing Operational/Planning Disaster Task Forces:

Feeding Task Force

Sheltering Task Force

Disability Integration Task Force

Membership on Operational/Planning Disaster Task Forces is open to: