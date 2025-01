Act 146 of 2006 went into effect on May 8, 2007. A major provision of this law requires that the department prepare a non-identifying summary for the governor and the General Assembly of findings for each case of substantiated child abuse or neglect that has resulted in a child fatality or near fatality. These summaries are provided on a quarterly basis. The following summaries are being provided in accordance with this law. Quarterly summaries will be provided based on the following time frames:

Quarter 1 summaries include child fatalities/near fatalities that were substantiated Jan. 1-March 31

Quarter 2 summaries include child fatalities/near fatalities that were substantiated April 1-June 30

Quarter 3 summaries include child fatalities/near fatalities that were substantiated July 1-Sept. 30

Quarter 4 summaries include child fatalities/near fatalities that were substantiated Oct. 1-Dec. 31

Prior to 2016, the Annual Child Abuse Report included the fourth quarter summaries, as well as a compilation of the summaries for the first three quarters of the respective year with appropriate updates.

2024 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities

2024 1st Quarter Summaries of Child Fatalities/Near Fatalities

2024 2nd Quarter Summaries of Child Fatalities/Near Fatalities

2024 3rd Quarter Summaries of Child Fatalities/Near Fatalities - posting TBD

2024 4th Quarter Summaries of Child Fatalities/Near Fatalities - posting TBD



2023 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities



2022 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities



2021 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities



2020 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities

2019 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities



2018 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities



2017 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities



2016 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities



2015 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities

2014 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities

2013 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities

2012 Quarterly Summaries of Child Fatalities and Near Fatalities