HIPAA: Your Privacy Rights

DHS does not use or disclose protected health information unless permitted or required by law. DHS must follow new laws protecting the privacy of your protected health information. These new laws are known as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) privacy rules. Learn more about HIPAA through the information contained in the links below.
- HIPAA Definitions — A list of the definitions used in the HIPAA Privacy Implementation Handbook.
- Aviso de Privacidad — En este aviso se describe de qué manera se puede utilizar y revelar la información médica sobre usted y cómo usted puede obtener acceso a dicha información.
Additional resources
- HIPAA Business Associate Agreement — Appendix A for the HIPAA Privacy Implementation Handbook
- HIPAA Privacy Notice — This notice describes how medical information about you may be used and disclosed and how you can get access to this information.
- Privacy Implementation Handbook — The HIPAA privacy regulations, also known as the "privacy rule," apply only to covered entities. Covered entities include health care plans, health care clearinghouses and health care providers which transmit any health information in electronic form.
- HS 1815 — Department of Human Services Authorization for Use or Disclosure of Personal Information
- HS 1815-S — Departamento de Servicios Humanos Autorización para la utilización o divulgación de información privada