    ​Federal Poverty Income Guidelines

    Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) are figures issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and are used to establish eligibility for a variety, but not all, public assistance programs.

    These figures are revised annually based on changes in the Customer Price Index. 

    Download the 2024 Federal Poverty Income Guidelines
     
    215 percent ​
    PersonsMonthlyAnnual5% Disregard based on 100% FPIGs
    1
    		$2,699.00$32,379.00
    		$62.75
    2$3,663.00$43,946.00$85.20
    3$4,627.00$55,513.00$107.60
    4$5,590.00
    		$67,080.00
    		$130.00
    5$6,554.00
    		$78,647.00
    		$152.45
    6$7,518.00
    		$90,214.00
    		$174.85
    7$8,482.00
    		$101,781.00
    		$197.25
    8$9,446.00
    		$113,348.00
    		$219.70
    Each Additional Person$964.00
    		$11,567.00
    		$22.45

    Effective: January 11, 2024

    2024 FPIG percentages used for various programs are as follows:

     

     

     

    Persons

    33% of
    FPIG
    Month

    Annual

    100% of
    FPIG
    Month

    Annual

    120% of
    FPIG
    Month

    Annual

    133% of
    FPIG
    Month

    Annual

    135% of
    FPIG
    Month

    Annual

    1

    $415

    $4,970

    $1,255

    $15,060

    $1,506

    $18,072

    $1,670

    $20,030

    $1,695

    $20,331

    2

    $563

    $6,746

    $1,704

    $20,440

    $2,044

    $24,528

    $2,266

    $27,186

    $2,300

    $27,594

    3

    $711

    $8,521

    $2,152

    $25,820

    $2,582

    $30,984

    $2,862

    $34,341

    $2,905

    $34,857

    4

    $858

    $10,296

    $2,600

    $31,200

    $3,120

    $37,440

    $3,458

    $41,496

    $3,510

    $42,120

    5

    $1,006

    $12,072

    $3,049

    $36,580

    $3,658

    $43,896

    $4,055

    $48,652

    $4,166

    $49,383

    6

    $1,154

    $13,847

    $3,497

    $41,960

    $4,196

    $50,352

    $4,651

    $55,807

    $4,721

    $56,646

    7

    $1,302

    $15,623

    $3,945

    $47,340

    $4,734

    $56,808

    $5,247

    $62,963

    $5,326

    $63,909

    8

    $1,450

    $17,398

    $4,394

    $52,720

    $5,272

    $63,264

    $5,844

    $70,118

    $5,931

    $71,172

    Each Additional
    Person

     $+148

    $+1,776

    $+449

    $+5,380

    $+538

    $+6,456

    $+597

    $+7,156

    $+606

    		$+7,263


    Persons

    157% of FPIG Month

    Annual

    200% of
    FPIG Month

    Annual

    215% of FPIG Month

    Annual

    1

    $1,971

    $23,645

    $2,510

    $30,120

    $2,699

    $32,379

    2

    $2,675

    $32,091

    $3,407

    $40,880

    $3,663

    $43,946

    3

    $3,379

    $40,538

    $4,304

    $51,640

    $4,627

    $55,513

    4

    $4,082

    $48,984

    $5,200

    $62,400

    $5,590

    $67,080

    5

    $4,786

    $57,431

    $6,097

    $73,160

    $6,554

    $78,647

    6

    $5,490

    $65,878

    $6,994

    $83,920

    $7,518

    $90,214

    7

    $6,194

    $74,324

    $7,890

    $94,680

    $8,482

    $101,781

    8

    $6,898

    $82,771

    $8,787

    $105,440

    $9,446

    $113,348

    Each Additional
    Person

    $+704

    $+8,447

    $+897

    $+10,760

    $+964

    $+11,567

    Persons

    235% of FPIG Month

    Annual

    250% of FPIG Month

    Annual

    1

     $2,950

     $35,391

     $3,138

    $37,650

    2

     $4,003

     $48,034

     $4,259

    $51,100

    3

     $5,057

     $60,677

     $5,380

    $64,550

    4

     $6,110

     $73,320

     $6,500

    $78,000

    5

     $7,164

     $85,963

     $7,621

    $91,450

    6

     $8,218

     $98,606

     $8,742

    $104,900

    7

     $9,271

     $111,249

     $9,863

    $118,350

    8

     $10,325

     $123,892

     $10,984

    $131,800

    Each Additional Person

    $+1,054

     $+12,643

     $+1,121

    $+13,450