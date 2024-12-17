Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) are figures issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and are used to establish eligibility for a variety, but not all, public assistance programs.
These figures are revised annually based on changes in the Customer Price Index.
|215 percent
|Persons
|Monthly
|Annual
|5% Disregard based on 100% FPIGs
|1
|$2,699.00
|$32,379.00
|$62.75
|2
|$3,663.00
|$43,946.00
|$85.20
|3
|$4,627.00
|$55,513.00
|$107.60
|4
|$5,590.00
|$67,080.00
|$130.00
|5
|$6,554.00
|$78,647.00
|$152.45
|6
|$7,518.00
|$90,214.00
|$174.85
|7
|$8,482.00
|$101,781.00
|$197.25
|8
|$9,446.00
|$113,348.00
|$219.70
|Each Additional Person
|$964.00
|$11,567.00
|$22.45
Effective: January 11, 2024
2024 FPIG percentages used for various programs are as follows:
Persons
33% of
Annual
100% of
Annual
120% of
Annual
133% of
Annual
135% of
Annual
1
$415
$4,970
$1,255
$15,060
$1,506
$18,072
$1,670
$20,030
$1,695
$20,331
2
$563
$6,746
$1,704
$20,440
$2,044
$24,528
$2,266
$27,186
$2,300
$27,594
3
$711
$8,521
$2,152
$25,820
$2,582
$30,984
$2,862
$34,341
$2,905
$34,857
4
$858
$10,296
$2,600
$31,200
$3,120
$37,440
$3,458
$41,496
$3,510
$42,120
5
$1,006
$12,072
$3,049
$36,580
$3,658
$43,896
$4,055
$48,652
$4,166
$49,383
6
$1,154
$13,847
$3,497
$41,960
$4,196
$50,352
$4,651
$55,807
$4,721
$56,646
7
$1,302
$15,623
$3,945
$47,340
$4,734
$56,808
$5,247
$62,963
$5,326
$63,909
8
$1,450
$17,398
$4,394
$52,720
$5,272
$63,264
$5,844
$70,118
$5,931
$71,172
Each Additional
$+148
$+1,776
$+449
$+5,380
$+538
$+6,456
$+597
$+7,156
$+606
|$+7,263
Persons
157% of FPIG Month
Annual
200% of
Annual
215% of FPIG Month
Annual
1
$1,971
$23,645
$2,510
$30,120
$2,699
$32,379
2
$2,675
$32,091
$3,407
$40,880
$3,663
$43,946
3
$3,379
$40,538
$4,304
$51,640
$4,627
$55,513
4
$4,082
$48,984
$5,200
$62,400
$5,590
$67,080
5
$4,786
$57,431
$6,097
$73,160
$6,554
$78,647
6
$5,490
$65,878
$6,994
$83,920
$7,518
$90,214
7
$6,194
$74,324
$7,890
$94,680
$8,482
$101,781
8
$6,898
$82,771
$8,787
$105,440
$9,446
$113,348
Each Additional
$+704
$+8,447
$+897
$+10,760
$+964
$+11,567
Persons
235% of FPIG Month
Annual
250% of FPIG Month
Annual
1
$2,950
$35,391
$3,138
$37,650
2
$4,003
$48,034
$4,259
$51,100
3
$5,057
$60,677
$5,380
$64,550
4
$6,110
$73,320
$6,500
$78,000
5
$7,164
$85,963
$7,621
$91,450
6
$8,218
$98,606
$8,742
$104,900
7
$9,271
$111,249
$9,863
$118,350
8
$10,325
$123,892
$10,984
$131,800
Each Additional Person
$+1,054
$+12,643
$+1,121
$+13,450