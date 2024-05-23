Pennsylvania State Hospitals

Mission Statement



To provide all persons who have serious mental illness, including those with co-occurring disorder, the opportunity for growth, recovery and inclusion in their community. This is provided through evidence and promise-based psychiatric treatment and substance abuse services, access to the supports and services of their choice, so they may enjoy a quality of life that facilitates personal growth and achievement.

Vision Statement

The State Hospital system will expand its role as an integral component of the unified mental health continuum by providing a comprehensive array of treatment, support and services in partnership with all stakeholders. The State Hospital system adheres to a "No Wrong Door" approach in order to include integrated services related to mental health, physical health and substance abuse disorders.

State Hospital System Values



The State Hospital system places a high value upon: