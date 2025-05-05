Seniors receiving SNAP

Beyond local charitable food programs like community food pantries, there are two food assistance programs specifically in place to help seniors access fresh, nutritious foods. The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program provides eligible seniors with vouchers redeemable at more than 800 farm stands and more than 200 farmers' markets in Pennsylvania. The Senior Food Box Program can also provide eligible seniors with additional shelf-stable groceries. Learn more about these programs from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.