Finding Additional Help
DHS recognizes the impact these changes may have on households and wants to make sure families that need food assistance know where to go for help:
PA 211
You can call 211 or visit www.pa211.org to connect with various local food resources.Visit Pa211.org
Feeding Pennsylvania
Visit www.feedingpa.org to find local food banks and other food assistance programs.Visit FeedingPa.org
PA Department of Agriculture
The PA Department of Agriculture has more for information on assistance programs and other resources.Visit PA Dept. of Agriculture
If you have children
SNAP recipients who are pregnant or have kids under the age of 5 may be able to get help buying food from PA WIC. You can call 1-800-WIC-WINS or apply online.
Seniors receiving SNAP
Beyond local charitable food programs like community food pantries, there are two food assistance programs specifically in place to help seniors access fresh, nutritious foods. The Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program provides eligible seniors with vouchers redeemable at more than 800 farm stands and more than 200 farmers' markets in Pennsylvania. The Senior Food Box Program can also provide eligible seniors with additional shelf-stable groceries. Learn more about these programs from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.