All eligible recipients (including those recipients enrolled in a managed care organization [MCO]) will have a permanent identification card that identifies their eligibility for covered MA services. However, you should not assume that a patient is eligible whether they are able to present a valid identification card or not. It is vital that you verify the recipient's eligibility through the Eligibility Verification System (EVS) each time the recipient is seen. EVS should be accessed on the date the service is provided since the recipient's eligibility is subject to change. Payment will not be made for ineligible recipients.

The purpose of EVS is to provide the most current information available regarding a recipient's MA eligibility and scope of coverage. EVS will also provide details on the recipient's third-party resources and managed care plan when applicable.



Providers can access EVS through the PROMISe™ Provider portal, or through their own certified software. If those methods are not available, they can access the EVS through the Automated Voice Response System by calling 1-800-766-5387 and entering the recipient's social security number and date of birth.