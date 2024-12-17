Who are SAMHSA and OMHSAS?

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) is a federal agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that leads public health efforts to advance the behavioral health of the nation.

The Office of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (OMHSAS) is a state agency within the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) that focuses effort on recovery from serious mental and emotional illnesses through community-based services.

The OMHSAS Mission and Vision Statement is: Every individual served by the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service system will have the opportunity for growth, recovery and inclusion in their community, have access to culturally competent services and supports of their choice, and enjoy a quality of life that includes family members and friends.

What is the Mental Health Statistics Improvement Program (MHSIP) Survey?

The MHSIP survey is a nationally used survey and measures concerns that are important to consumers of publicly funded mental health services. This survey is distributed annually in the spring.

How was I selected?

Individuals receiving the survey were randomly selected from a pool of individuals across Pennsylvania that received at least one Mental Health service during the prior year.

An individual received the survey who is deceased. How should I complete the survey?

OMHSAS apologizes for sending the survey to an individual who is deceased. We make efforts to not include deceased individuals in the random sampling. If the individual is deceased, please disregard the survey.

An individual received the survey that has moved. How should I complete the survey?

If the individual has moved and you do not know the individual's new address or know how to give the survey to the individual, please disregard the survey.

Who is requesting this information?

SAMHSA and OMHSAS.



Is this survey mandatory?

No. This is an entirely voluntary survey. We appreciate your willingness to complete this survey. OMHSAS will send a follow-up reminder within three to four weeks of you receiving the survey. If you have already completed the survey, please disregard the reminder.

Does this affect my benefits?

No. Your benefits are not affected by the completion of this survey.

Will my name "be in the system"?

No. This is a random sample of individuals.

Will this follow me through life?

No. The survey is only intended to measure your concerns and satisfaction with services received.

Is this confidential?

Yes. Individual results to the survey are not shared with any other entities, agencies, companies, or organizations.

Can I be honest?

Yes. We encourage you to be honest with the survey so that we may have the most accurate information.

I have further questions about this survey. Is there I number that I may call?

If you have questions, please email RA-PWMHSIP@pa.gov, or call the toll-free Consumer Information Line at 1-877-356-5355 (option 6). Please leave a message and OMHSAS staff will call you back. The number that will return the call will have a (717) area code.



I misplaced, lost, or damaged the survey. How can I obtain a new survey?

Please contact OMHSAS by emailing RA-PWMHSIP@pa.gov or by calling 1-877-356-5355 (option 6). Please leave a message requesting a new survey be mailed to your address. OMHSAS will send a new survey with a stamped business return envelope to your address.

I cannot find the number on my survey. Where is it located?

The survey number is located on the upper right hand corner of the first page of the survey. This number is unique to each survey and ensures that completed surveys are authentic.

